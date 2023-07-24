Monday has been a nice day, so far, with fairly low humidity levels and plentiful sunshine. And, no Heat Advisories! However, our area is still situated between a massive upper-level high to our west centered over the Four Corners area and a strong trough of low pressure over the eastern United States. It appears the upper high to our west will be taking over more of the ArkLaTex. The effect will be higher temperatures. (Remember back to airing up your bicycle tire: The higher the pressure, the hotter the tire feels.)

Lows Tonight

Highs Tomorrow

The higher temperatures will likely lead to a return of Heat Advisories. The upper high will likely take a liking to the ArkLaTex and stick around for a while. Unfortunately, there is surface High Pressure to our east that will produce a SSW flow that will funnel moisture our way from the Gulf of Mexico. Higher temperatures combined with higher humidity will not bode well for us. In addition, the upper high to our west may expand even farther east which would spell triple-digit heat for parts of the ArkLaTex.

Current Futurecast Loop

Your 7 Day Forecast indicates that late July into early August could be plagued, once again, with oppressive and dangerous heat.