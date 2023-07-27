There is no doubt about it: we are in a stagnant weather pattern and any change for the better will not be soon enough. The ArkLaTex has been sitting in between that same old upper High that has made the Four Corners region of the U.S. its home. And looking eastward, we find a trough of low pressure that has been meandering all over the place! The Arklatex is under the spell cast by these two opposing systems. So, who will win the ever-lasting battle? It’s a toss-up.

Current Futurecast Loop

Apparently, July will be the hottest in history. It looks like we will enter August with no relief in sight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s through Saturday before rising to either side of 80° for the foreseeable future. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° through Saturday and either side of 100° for the foreseeable future. At some point, Heat Advisories will likely be needed.

Lows Tonight

Highs Tomorrow

We have dusted off the old Drought Monitor Map! A bit worrisome! As always, in all seriousness, take every measure needed to stay safe in this oppressive and dangerous heat!

Drought Monitor