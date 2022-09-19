Look for what will likely be our last best taste of summer heat to get worse in the coming days. Relief is in sight as a cold front will bring cooler air by the beginning of next week. Rain will be limited with a slight chance possible Sunday night.

High temperatures so far today

Above-normal temperatures return: The work week began with above-normal temperatures around the ArkLaTex. Lows Monday morning began in the lower 70s over most of the area. Daytime highs have soared into the middle 90s. Expect the heat to get worse over the next several days. Monday night will be another warm night with lows in the lower 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will likely soar into the mid to upper 90s. Our hottest days in the week ahead will be Wednesday and Thursday when highs reach the upper 90s. Temperatures will slowly ease a few degrees heading into the weekend.

Don’t expect any rain: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex once again Monday night. Expect a mostly sunny sky Tuesday and a clear to partly cloudy sky once again Tuesday night. Wednesday will also be another dry day under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The dominating feature controlling the weather in our area is a large area of upper-level high pressure. This ridge will be at its strongest during the middle of the week which explains the timing of our hottest temperatures.

Futurecast updated every hour

Decent relief is on the way: Fortunately, it appears that the upper ridge won’t stick around too long. The upper ridge will begin to weaken a little to close the week and will retreat to the west as an upper-level trough digs into the middle of the country. The trough will push a cold front south that should move through the ArkLaTex Sunday night. It will bring a slight chance of some rain but as of right now, models do not show much with amounts of less than ¼” for most of the area.

Where is Fiona headed? Fiona became a hurricane over the weekend and is forecast to become a major hurricane in the next few days. Fortunately, it appears that the storm will not impact land much once it moves away from the Dominican Republic. It will gradually weaken later this week as it moves over cooler waters over the NE Atlantic. The rest of the Atlantic basin should be quiet for the rest of this week with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico.