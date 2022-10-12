SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready for the return of rain and thunderstorms to some areas today as the first of two cold fronts move in. A few storms late this afternoon into the evening could be severe, bringing high wind and hail.

Dry weather through the morning with heat building early this afternoon: The cold front may stir up a few clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two north of I-30 this morning. The majority of us will be under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the noon hour.

Temperatures will warm from the low 60s at sunrise to highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. This is 10 degrees above average for the date. Despite the arriving front, wind should stay relatively light and out of the south and southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. You will notice a surge in humidity this morning as Gulf air is pulled in ahead of the front.

Isolated storm threat ramps up after 2 p.m.: The cold front will hit the warm and humid air in the ArkLaTex this afternoon triggering rapid development of thunderstorms. Storms may develop near the Ouachita Mountains in the northern ArkLaTex by 2 or 3 p.m. A broken line of thunderstorms will form and move south through the remainder of the day. The timing of the storms into Texarkana and surrounding areas will be between 5 and 8 p.m. Shreveport, Marshall, Minden and other areas along I-20 will see the storms arrive around 7 – 10 p.m, with rain moving out of the region after midnight. Please note that it is possible the front will lag, and the storm threat may arrive a few hours later than the times indicated.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the ArkLaTex for potential severe weather as a few storms could bring damaging wind gusts or large hail. A ‘marginal risk’ outlook is in place for nearly all areas. A marginal risk means 1 or 2 severe storms are possible in the outlook area, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday severe weather risk late afternoon through midnight

Many of us have not seen a single raindrop in over 30 days. Rainfall accumulations through tonight should average .10 to .25 inches, but a few areas may receive .5 inches of rain or more depending on where the strongest storms develop. This will not put a dent in the redeveloping drought conditions, but more rain is expected late this weekend. Due to the spotty nature of the storms, some areas will miss out on the needed rainfall.

Dry Thursday through Saturday: The humidity that arrives today will go away by the time we wake up tomorrow. Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Thursday through Saturday with warm but comfortable highs Thursday and Friday, heat ramps up Saturday as we’ll be near 90 degrees again.

Strong Fall cold front arrives Sunday: Get your outdoor things done on Saturday as there will be another round of rain and thunderstorms with a cold front Sunday. This front could bring half an inch to an inch of rain to some areas of the ArkLaTex. The rain will taper off early next week as crisp Fall air makes an appearance. Highs may be in the 60s and 70s early next week with overnight lows in the 40s.