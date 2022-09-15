SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather has been spectacular this week in the ArkLaTex, but we will start a slow rise in heat and humidity this afternoon. It will get slightly hotter each day through the weekend and into next week. We are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Fiona, which could near the Gulf Of Mexico in the upcoming days.

Temperatures return to near 90 degrees today: The good news today is it will be spectacular between sunrise and noon. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at sunrise with some patchy fog near area lakes and rivers. We should warm into the mid-80s at noon, with highs eventually nearing 90 degrees this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, but you’ll notice a few more mid and high-altitude clouds today.

The magnificent weather this week has been courtesy of a dry north breeze which has lowered our humidity. Winds will be shifting to the southeast today and that will start to bring Gulf moisture into the region which will increase our humidity (dewpoint temperature). Today’s dewpoints will be in the low 60s which remains comfortable, but you’ll notice a slight muggy feeling returning to the region.

Today’s humidity level

Nights and mornings will be warmer this weekend: The increasing humidity will have a blanket effect and prevent our temperatures from cooling off as much overnight. While we have all enjoyed the 50 and 60-degree mornings this week, most of us will have morning temperatures in the low 70s this weekend. Highs will generally be a degree warmer each day, so we will wind up in the mid-90s this weekend and into next week. This is several degrees above average and a reminder that we are nearing the end of summer, but we aren’t there quite yet.

In addition to the heat, it will remain dry, as there is no measurable rain in the forecast through at least the middle of next week.

Tropical Storm Fiona

Tropical Storm Fiona: Tropical Storm Fiona is moving west across the Caribbean. Fiona is expected to make a turn north before reaching the Gulf Of Mexico next week, but we will need to keep an eye on this one. There is some uncertainty in the long-range track as some of the forecast models keep it moving west towards the Gulf which would get our attention. We will keep you updated!

Tropical Storm Fiona projected path