It has been a great Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, gusty southwest winds, and highs near 70°. However, this forecast is quite unusual for mid to late February but not unheard of.

The main weather story through midweek will be the heat, extremely gusty winds, and strong to possibly severe storms Wednesday. Speaking of heat, morning low temperatures Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Morning low temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will be on either side of 80° dropping back into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday with possible severe storms expected. The wind is expected to be, in general, from the SSW through midweek. Wind speed will be 15 to 20+ mph with gusts of 30+ mph.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Current Wind Gusts

We are sandwiched between an area of intense high pressure to the east and a large and potent upper-level low-pressure system in Northwest Mexico to Baja California. The combination of these two systems will provide our heat and gusty winds as well as rising humidity levels.

By late Tuesday night into Wednesday, everything will likely come together leading to a possible severe weather event. The aforementioned upper low and a weak surface system will both blast through our area with increasingly strong storms possible Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex in a Slight Risk for severe storms Wednesday. That is number 2 out of 5, with 5 being the highest risk.

Current Futurecast Loop

Severe Storm Risk Wednesday

Severe Risk Today

High pressure will follow the storm system, but cooler temperatures may lag behind until Friday. However, clouds will likely rule with spotty showers daily until our next weather maker arrives by the weekend. At that time, we may see an increase in showers followed by possible storms Sunday. Note that high temperatures on Saturday will be on either side of 80° dropping into the mid to upper 70s for Sunday.