There is light at the end of the tunnel and it is not a Rain Train!

After a cold start to Friday, the sun returns and highs broke into the 50s! Highs have been, for the most part, from near 50° to the low 50s. Saturday morning will find clear skies. However, there is a chance of Freezing Fog in East and NE Texas, SE Oklahome and SW Arkansas late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Morning lows in the 20s to near 30°. Do drive with caution. Otherwise, your weekend will have plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 50s for Saturday and 60s for Sunday. Low temperatures on Sunday will be above freezing in the 30s. As we enter the work week, Monday lows will be in the 40s followed by highs in the 60s and pushing 70°. WooHoo!

Current Futuretrack Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Uh-Oh! I see a light at the end of the tunnel and it looks like a Rain Train! Apparently, good things don’t last forever! By Tuesday through most of the work week, rain becomes quite likely with heavy rainfall possible. Morning lows will be either side of 50° and highs in the upper 60s falling to near 60° or so by Friday. Looking ahead, Saturday will see decreasing rain with lows in the mid to upper 30s followed by highs either side of 50°. Lows Sunday will be in the mid 30s with highs in the mid 50s. As of now, rain will be increasing the following week.

Futuretrack Rainfall Potential