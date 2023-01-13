Lows Tomorrow

You might have noticed that Wednesday afternoon high temperatures were quite warm but Thursday highs were 20 to 25° cooler! So, what will mother nature send us next? The wind settles down a bit overnight and lows this morning are quite chilly with upper 20s north to lower 30s south. We should see sunshine for the better part of the day with NNW winds at about 10 to 15 mph with highs in the 50s. Tonight‘s temperatures will be the ones to watch carefully. We will have clear skies and yet another freeze with Saturday low temperatures in the 20s north to near freezing far south.

As we move into the MLK holiday weekend, much more pleasant weather will prevail. After the subfreezing Saturday morning, due to high pressure over much of our area, temperatures get warmer Saturday and Sunday as high pressure slides eastward. By your MLK holiday Monday, yet another trough of low pressure begins to head our way with showers developing quickly across ArkLaTex.

Gusty winds with a chance of rain and an outside chance of rumbles will be the rule but severe weather is not expected since the associated cold front will remain well to our north. Temperatures will remain above normal for Monday and Tuesday. However, a stronger upper level trough will drag a cold front into the plains states and eventually into the Arklatex. Southerly winds will be quite gusty and the atmosphere will be sufficiently warm to raise the possibility of strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. This will be monitored closely. Of course, there will be a cool down Friday into the upcoming weekend.