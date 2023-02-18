After a freezing Saturday morning, we saw some sunshine followed by increasing clouds and a mild afternoon. However, the forecast is about to do an about-face! As we head into Monday, upper-level high-pressure and surface high-pressure will have moved to our east. The result will be a strong southerly flow that will yield warmer temperatures and increasing humidity. At the same time, a developing strong low-pressure system will be over the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandle area yielding a southwesterly flow. Two things will develop between the high pressure to the east and the low pressure to the west: strong south-southwest winds and an influx of Gulf moisture leading to increased humidity.

Current Futurecast Loop

Morning low temperatures Monday will be in the low 40s followed by afternoon highs either side of 70°. By Tuesday and Wednesday, morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will be near 80° Monday and Tuesday with mostly cloudy conditions. The low-pressure system to our West will move across our area late Tuesday night through Wednesday. There will likely be decent chances for strong thunderstorms Wednesday. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex at a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is number 2 out of 5 with 5 being the highest risk. This bears watching closely.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Severe Risk Wednesday

Severe Risk Today

For the rest of the week into the weekend, we will find unsettled weather. This will likely be due to a cold front stalling somewhere in the ArkLaTex with cooler temperatures to the north and warmer temperatures to the south. It appears that rain and storms could increase Saturday into Sunday.

7 Day Forecast