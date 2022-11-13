Rain will return to the ArkLaTex by Monday afternoon and will stick around through Monday evening. Most of the rest of this week is looking dry with a slight chance of rain Friday night & Saturday. The chilly air will stick around with below-normal temperatures through Thanksgiving.

A chilly Monday & Tuesday: Saturday night will likely be the coldest night around the ArkLaTex as temperatures fell into the 20s and low 30s. Sunday night will not be as cold as lows will settle into the low to mid-30s for most of the area. Monday and Tuesday very well could end up being the coolest days of the week. Thanks to clouds and rain Monday, highs will struggle to make it to 50 degrees. Lingering clouds Tuesday will keep highs near 50.

Rainy start to the week: Futurecast shows that we will see a few clouds begin to roll into the area late Sunday night. Rain will move into the western edge of the area late Monday morning and move across the ArkLaTex Monday afternoon. It will probably be at its heaviest and most widespread late Monday afternoon. The rain will end from west to east late Monday evening. We will likely stay cloudy Monday night and mostly cloudy Tuesday.

How much rain: We shouldn’t have any issues with Monday’s disturbance. Severe weather is highly unlikely and the rain shouldn’t be heavy enough to cause any flooding concerns. Futurecast shows that most of the area will see ½ to 1” of rain with isolated higher amounts. Amounts will likely be less than ½” over the northern quarter of the area.

An extended period of chilly temperatures: It still appears that it will be well more than a week before temperatures get closer to normal. Highs this week will likely stay in the lower 50s for most of the week. Overnight lows will likely stay in the low to middle 30s. While we will see several disturbances that will reinforce this chilly air, the most consistent models show that we will likely not see rain for the rest of the week with only a slight chance Friday night into Saturday.. Thanksgiving week will begin with dry conditions with the beginnings of a warming trend. Highs could return to 60 by next weekend and will likely be in the 60s for Thanksgiving Day with a chance of rain. Stay Tuned!