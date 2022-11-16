We have experienced wet and chilly weather for a couple of days now and the chill, the clouds, and the windshield frost have slightly worn out their welcome.

Current Futurecast Loop

However, another system along with a cold front will make its way into the ArkLaTex with very little in the way of rain but plenty in the way of well-below-normal temperatures. As our next cold front approaches, the Gulf of Mexico moisture will be locked out for most of the ArkLaTex. A potent cold front will blast through our area late in the work week and it will certainly be noticeable. It will reinforce and possibly exceed the cold air that we experienced on the first of this week.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Morning low temperatures with the upcoming cold front will likely be in the 20s the near 30°, as I alluded to Wednesday morning. In addition, afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s through much of the work week and at least part of the upcoming weekend.

Futuretrack Rainfall Potential

7 Day Forecast

At that point is where we find a huge change possibly taking place. It appears that a strong southerly flow along with increasing chances of rain, some of which may be in the likely category, will be found as we head into the middle of next week. Morning lows at that time could be returning into the 30s, 40s, and maybe a few 50s while afternoon high temperatures will be pushing into the 50s to possibly mid-60s. This is still a good bit away so there is wiggle room.

For now, though, prepare for a mid to late-week frosty chill for our area. But ( and, isn’t there always a “but”) do not put away your flip-flops and shorts. I’m just saying… L O L.