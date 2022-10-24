The ArkLaTex experienced a rather windy and warm weekend. That is about to change as a cold front will bring some strong to severe storms Monday night. A second round of rain is looking promising for Friday and Friday night.

Front brings storms & needed rain: We have seen nearly two months of very dry conditions across most of the ArkLaTex. Some relief is on the way late Monday and Monday night. A cold front will sweep through the area Monday night and will bring a line of thunderstorms. Futurecast shows that the storms will enter the NW corner of the area very late Monday afternoon or early Monday evening. The threat of storms will then shift to the south and east late Monday evening and Monday night. As drier air returns on the other side of the cold front Tuesday, we will likely see the return of sunshine that will likely stick around until the end of the week.

Severe weather possible: It is possible that we could see a few scattered reports of wind damage along the line of storms. Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible. As of right now, that threat is looking highest over the western ⅔ of the area. A little hail cannot be ruled out, but severe hail with a diameter of 1” is looking unlikely. The tornado threat is also looking rather low, however, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. That risk is looking highest over Deep East Texas.

Potential rainfall accumulations through early Monday morning

Pockets of heavy rain and then more wind: We will likely see some pockets of heavy rain around the area with amounts of one to two inches possible in a few scattered locations mainly over the northwest half of the area. Rainfall totals over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana will likely remain below 1”. In the wake of Monday night’s storms, Tuesday will be another windy day as we will experience a northwesterly wind of 15 to 20 mph with gusts approaching 25 mph.

Late week rain & a pleasant Halloween: A second disturbance will bring another round of rain that could begin as soon as Thursday night. The rain chances will likely increase Friday, reach their peak Friday night, and finally end during the day Saturday. Sunshine will then return to the area Sunday and for Halloween. This second disturbance could bring some decent rain with much of the area in line to receive at least 1”. It still looks like we will see pleasant conditions for Halloween with highs in the mid-70s and Trick-or-Treat temperatures falling into the 60s.

Cooler temperatures: Once our first front moves through the ArkLaTex Monday night, cooler temperatures will settle in through this week and most of next week. Highs will mainly be in the 60s & 70s. Lows will mainly be in the 50s. It is possible that warmer temperatures could return by the last half of next week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Check back here and scroll down for a live update Monday evening at 8:30 pm.