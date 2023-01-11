A rather strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. A little rain will be possible but the biggest impact from the front will be the windy and cooler conditions behind it. Warmer air returns late this weekend and will stick around for several days.

A windy and cooler Thursday: The warm temperatures that we have enjoyed in the ArkLaTex over the past several days are about to go away. A cold front will bring in some much cooler temperatures Thursday that will likely stick around into the weekend. Highs Thursday will likely be at midnight when temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s. Temperatures will likely dip into the 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to return to the upper 50s to low 60s despite plenty of sunshine. Thursday will also be a rather windy day with a northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph. Gusts could exceed 30 mph.

Several days of dry weather Futurecast shows that we will see a few scattered showers along the front. A rumble of thunder will be a slight possibility but there is no need to worry about severe weather. The clouds will quickly depart late tonight behind the front and sunshine will return Thursday as the drier air behind the front moves in. This dry air will keep us mostly sunny on both Friday and Saturday with near-normal temperatures. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. The coldest night of the week will likely be Friday night when lows dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The weekend will end on a dry note. As warmer air tries to return, we will likely see lots of clouds Sunday. Temperatures will warm quickly Sunday with highs returning to the mid to upper 60s.

Off & on next week: The weather next week is looking wet from time to time. We will see two or possibly three disturbances bring a chance of rain. The first will arrive Sunday night and Monday morning. The second will bring a chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some models are hinting at a third shot of rain sometime late in the week. The latest model data has shown an increase in rainfall potential with totals ranging from ½ to 1.5”.

Above-normal temperatures next week: Once the warmer air returns Sunday, it will likely stick around through most of next week. Highs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday will be in the 70s. We will see highs retreat back to the low 60s by next weekend. Overnight lows will eventually return to the 50s by the middle of the week and cool to the 40s by next weekend. I did a quick check on where we rank so far this January since it has been so warm. Through the first third of the month, this January ranks as the SECOND warmest January since the 1870s.