Showers and a few rumbles will be found increasing as we go through the overnight hours with plenty of moisture streaming into the Arklatex on a SW flow. This is due to a fairly potent upper-level trough in the desert southwest. Later tonight, an upper-level disturbance will move across our area with an increase in showers and a few rumbles. The aforementioned upper trough out west will cross the Rockies tonight and move into the central and southern plains. The result will be an increase in rainfall with heavier rain and rumbles ahead of the trough. Rain and rumbles will be pushing eastward as we head through the day on Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

The Weather Prediction Center has the Arklatex in a Marginal Risk )the lowest risk) of excessive rainfall. Rainfall totals could be up to 2 inches. However, flooding looks minimal due to our lingering drought. However, low-lying areas should be monitored during the heavy rain event. Our rain event should end by late Sunday.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Excessive Rainfall Sunday 12/24/2023

But a cold front associated with the aforementioned trough will lag behind for a while. In the meantime, patchy dense fog could be a problem in our are well ahead of the cold front. The front will pass through on Christmas day leading to sunshine, falling temperatures, and gusty NW winds. The rest of the 7 Day Forecast will be dry with much more of a chill followed by a brief warm-up and yet another cold front late week into the weekend.