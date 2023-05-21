It appears that you will need to savor the next few days. Why, you ask? “Summer Heat” returns by next weekend!

In the meantime, a weak upper trough of low pressure along with a weak disturbance have been moving eastward across the ArkLaTex and will be out of the area by early Monday. This will keep overnight clouds in place once again. Little to no rain was expected since a low-level moisture return was lacking, leaving drier air in place. As the trough and disturbance move east of our area, we will see the beginning of what will be, for the most part, a Spring-like Monday and Tuesday. The Omega Block Pattern I wrote about yesterday will get a little “dent” in it. That may allow for a few showers with isolated rumbles for Wednesday. The better rain chances will be across the western half of the ArkLaTex.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

After that, we head out of Spring and straight into “ FAUX SUMMER.” Once again, it is all about temperatures! Morning low temperatures will be either side of 60° Monday and possibly Tuesday climbing into the mid to upper 60s through next weekend. Afternoon highs will be either side of 80° Monday, low to mid-80s Tuesday, and mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

(Putting on my innocent face) Are you ready for the weekend forecast?

(Putting on my sad face) Afternoon high temperatures will be either side of 90° both Saturday and Sunday!

(Putting on my best mean face) Mother Nature, how dare you?!

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow