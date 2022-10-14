After a hot Friday with highs in the 80s to near 90°, Saturday will be even hotter with upper 80s to lower 90s.

Current Futurecast Loop

High pressure at the surface is moving well to the east of our area. This will bring in a SW surface wind. The upper-level wind will be from the NW. This should push a strong cold front to just north of the ArkLaTex Saturday evening. It appears the cold front will stall just before entering our area. However, rain and a few storms could develop across the northernmost areas of the Arklatex after midnight. Now comes the tough part of the forecast, as it has been changing daily. As of now, it appears that the aforementioned strong cold front may actually begin to move southward. There is a chance that it may advance as far south as the Arkansas – Louisiana border Sunday morning with ongoing showers. The front may continue to drift southward through the rest of the area through Sunday. Showers may linger into very early Monday morning in the southernmost counties and parishes.

7 Day Forecast

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

The 7 Day Forecast reveals that the coldest air so far this fall season will soon invade our area. Saturday afternoon highs will be either side of 90° falling into the low to mid-60s Tuesday. Sunday morning lows will be in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday falling into the 30s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Be prepared for a very big and quite cold change in our ArkLaTex weather.