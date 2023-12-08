Will it or won’t it? That’s the question regarding possible severe storms overnight into Saturday. High pressure has been our friend for quite some time with mostly clear skies with up and down temperatures. However, that high pressure will be shoved eastward. In turn, we will have an increase in a SSW flow with abundant moisture surging into our area. You may have noticed more clouds this morning and there may be a few sprinkles or a shower or two, especially well south of I-20. And you have noticed, I’m sure, that our temperatures are warmer, as well. In general, we will be finding 50° across the east to mid-50s west. Afternoon high temperatures today should be in the 60s north to low 70s southwest. I’m thinking there will be a 50/50 chance for any heavier storms today with the better chances near and north of I-30.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

We will see a trough of low pressure to our west along with an attendant cold front and warm front out ahead. Rain and rumbles could develop later today into the evening hours, especially over SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas. Overnight into early Saturday, the entire system moves into the heart of the heart of the ArkLaTex, especially SW Arkansas and E Texas, and eventually into NW Louisiana. At this point, things become a bit murky regarding severe development. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a Slight Risk (#2 of 5) of severe storms Saturday. On the other hand, the Weather Prediction Center places the heavier rain well to our east in E and NE Louisiana and Mississippi later Saturday.

Severe Storm Risk Today

Severe Storm Risk Saturday

This will be monitored closely. Nonetheless, mostly clear skies return with much cooler temperatures Sunday through the work week.