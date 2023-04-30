I’m feeling lucky. In fact, I might buy a Power Ball ticket. But before I do that, let me say that this forecast is all about Spring weather and it does contain a few Spring storms. Up first, though, is the best weather that we’ve seen in quite a while.

Sunday was outstanding with abundant sunshine and fine Spring weather. Lows this morning were either side of 50° followed by highs in the mid to upper 70s. But will it continue? The apparent answer is an overwhelming YES, but only through midweek. High pressure will continue to provide mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with morning lows through Wednesday in the low to mid-50s, for the most part. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s through Tuesday and either side of 80° by midweek.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Subtle changes will creep in by Thursday but it is not bad at all. Thursday will find winds taking a turn involving a southerly component. That will bring more moisture with humidity increasing along with the temperatures. Thursday and Friday will find lows from near 60° rising to the mid to upper 60s. This will be followed by afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, which is quite the change!

7 Day Forecast

By late Thursday into Friday, a weak disturbance says hello to the ArkLaTex as it briefly takes up residence. The result will be scattered showers and thunderstorms area-wide. Late Friday we will find a weak frontal system that will also decide to take up residence just NE of the ArkLaTex. Its baggage will include a bit better chance of scattered rain and storms as well as a rainy Sunday with a few storms. In fact, by Sunday morning, low temperatures will still be in the 60s with the afternoon highs remaining in the muggy 80s. Obviously, spring sometimes feels more like summer.

Current Futurecast Loop