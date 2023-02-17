Our skies cleared overnight and we are looking at a freezing Friday morning. A few clouds held on across the eastern parts of our area. But, morning low temperatures were either side of 30°. Sunshine will return today with afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s. However, the cold weather is slow to move away with Saturday morning lows again at or below freezing across all the ArkLaTex. High pressure has been responsible for the freezing chill and the abundant sunshine. But high pressure will begin to move eastward away from the ArkLaTex. We will find southerly winds at the surface becoming likely and the heat will be on.

After a very mild Sunday with highs in the low to mid-50s, the afternoon highs will rise into the upper 70s to middle 80s by midweek. Morning low temperatures will rise from freezing Sunday to mid-60s by mid-week. Can you say “Spring”? However, moisture begins to rise across the ArkLaTex on the heels of SSW winds. This will lead to rain chances as upper-level low-pressure battles surface high-pressure off to our east.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Rainfall chances will increase mid-week with a chance of showers late Tuesday into a rainy Wednesday. Rain decreases along with temperatures as we head toward the weekend with mostly dry weather and early spring-like temperatures.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential