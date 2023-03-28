The quiet weather pattern that resumed today will continue until our next threat of severe weather Friday. Those storms will be followed by some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far early next week. Next week will end with a chance of more storms.

Near-normal temps: It was a bit cooler across the ArkLaTex Tuesday despite the return of some sunshine. Temperatures only climbed into the 60s and low 70s over most of the area. These near-normal temperatures will likely stick around Wednesday before the warmer air returns. Temperatures Wednesday morning will begin in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs Wednesday will once again be in the 60s and lower 70s. The warmer air will then quickly return with highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and the upper 70s to lower 80s Friday

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky Tuesday night as clouds will begin to increase over the southwest half of the area late. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with more clouds over the southwest half of the area and more sunshine over the northeast. Expect an increase in clouds Wednesday night. Thursday will likely be mostly cloudy with a small chance of a scattered shower over the western half of the area.

Severe storms Friday: Strong to severe storms are still looking likely Friday. Another strong disturbance that is now near the west coast will begin to march across the country and will move across the Midwest Friday. This system will likely produce a large swath of storms that will stretch from much of the Midwest southward into the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center now has a slight to enhanced severe weather risk for our area. All severe weather threats will be possible including the chance of a few tornadoes. The storms will likely move out of our area setting the stage for a decent weekend although the weekend could end with another chance of scattered storms Sunday.

Rain potential: Futurecast shows that rainfall totals from Friday’s storms could be somewhat limited with totals generally below 1/2″. If you combine this rain with that which could return next week, ten-day totals could approach 2” over especially the northern half of the area

Early week taste of summer: Some of the warmest air of the year so far could invade the ArkLaTex Monday and Tuesday when daytime highs will likely soar into the upper 80s. It’s possible that we could see a few locations hit 90 degrees. Temperatures will likely ease by the end of next week, but highs will likely stay above normal in the 80s.