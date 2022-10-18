One of our earliest freezes on record will take place Tuesday night. The sunshine will stick around with a very quick warming trend to end the week. Our next chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will return early next week.

One of our earliest freezes ever! Temperatures Tuesday have been much cooler across the ArkLaTex as highs have struggled to make it into the low to middle 60s over most of the area. The earliest date that Shreveport has experienced freezing temperatures is October 19. It appears likely that we will match that date as lows Wednesday morning will likely dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s over all of the ArkLaTex. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Don’t forget to protect any vegetation that you want to protect from the cold and disconnect any hoses from outdoor faucets.

Given the cold start Wednesday morning, temperatures Wednesday will stay well below normal for this time of year. Highs will likely stay in the low to middle 60s. We will see another cold night Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s. The wind will shift around to the southwest Thursday. This will allow much warmer air to return to the area with highs soaring into the mid to upper 70s. That warming trend will continue into the weekend as highs will return to the middle 80s and lows will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Futurecast updated every hour

Sunshine to stick around: Futurecast shows that the sunshine will stick around thanks to the very dry air that we have in place. Expect a clear sky over our area Tuesday night. We will see a sunny sky Wednesday, a clear sky Wednesday night, and another day of sunshine Thursday. With the wind will shifting back around to the south during the last half of the week, moisture will slowly return. This will set the stage for our next chance of rain early next week.

Needed rain looking promising: Another disturbance will move into the Rockies by this weekend. This system will sweep across the middle of the country Monday and Tuesday and will bring some showers and possibly some thunderstorms to our area. As of right now, severe weather is looking unlikely. A blend of the models shows that amounts will be in the range of ½ to 1”. Heavier amounts cannot be ruled out as the wettest model shows widespread rainfall totals in the range of one to two inches. Cooler air will return to close next week. Highs will return to the 70s and lows will dip back into the 40s and 50s.