SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, welcome to Wednesday, which will seem a lot like Tuesday as freezing rain, sleet, and cold liquid rain will keep us on our toes for at least another 24 hours.

Winter Storm Warning (pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (purple)

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory extended until 6 p.m. today: We have another round of rain mixed with freezing rain and sleet moving into the ArkLaTex this morning. The heaviest precipitation is likely to be across the I-20 corridor between sunrise and noon, with lighter accumulations across the I-30 corridor. There is some warm air at the upper levels building in today which will switch any frozen precipitation over to mostly liquid rain and sleet between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., but we are watching for another push of rain coming in late this afternoon.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Temperatures will be near freezing in all areas through 10 a.m., with temperatures warming enough that highs in the upper 30s and low 40s should end most of the winter weather this afternoon. There is some consideration from the National Weather Service to extend some of the winter weather warnings or advisories through tonight, but most of the precipitation headed our way tonight and tomorrow will be a cold liquid rain rather than the winter mix.

Current Futurecast Loop

Heavy rain arrives tonight into the morning commute Thursday: While the threat of winter weather will end late in the day for most of us, the attention then turns to the heavy rain threat arriving tonight.

An area of low pressure will pass through the ArkLaTex tonight and will trigger widespread and sometimes heavy rainfall. There will likely be a few thunderstorms, but the cold air will prevent any severe weather from occurring. The low will help to pull warmer air into the region so the threat of winter weather is lower tonight, but a few bursts of sleet or freezing rain will be possible mainly north of I-30 where the Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

Potential rainfall through Thursday night

1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible overnight which will trigger roadway flooding through the morning commute Thursday. By tomorrow afternoon the rain will wind down with only a few scattered light showers continuing into Thursday evening. Between now and Friday morning an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday afternoon.

Flash Flood Watch through Thursday afternoon

Rising lakes and rivers: River and lake levels will rise due to the expected rainfall amounts. You can view the latest levels at: https://www.ktalnews.com/weather/lake-levels-and-forecasts/

Comfortable and dry this weekend: A much-needed break from the active weather is on the way Friday through Sunday. Highs this weekend will return to the 50s and 60s. Expect the warmer weather to be around next week as well, with scattered showers returning by late Tuesday into Wednesday.