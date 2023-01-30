SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a very cold and rainy stretch of days this week. There will be several chances for freezing rain to accumulate in the northern ArkLaTex, especially on the bridges and overpasses along Interstate 30.

Monday forecast high temperatures

Freezing drizzle this morning: We are receiving reports of freezing rain in the northern ArkLaTex this morning. Drizzle has developed across much of east Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Temperatures are near freezing along I-30 and Highway-82 between Texarkana and Mt. Pleasant, and all points north into McCurtain County, Oklahoma. This is where a light glaze of ice could make travel on bridges and overpasses hazardous through mid-morning.

Current Futurecast Loop

More freezing rain and steady rain develop later today through tomorrow: The most significant push of freezing rain may develop later tonight, tomorrow, and continue through early Wednesday morning. These accumulations of freezing rain could come through in several waves.

Winter Storm Warning (pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (purple) through Wednesday a.m.

A cold front located south of the ArkLaTex will be churning repeated rounds of rainfall at us between now and Thursday. The most significant pushes of freezing rain may arrive late this afternoon into tonight, with another round of freezing rain possible Tuesday into Tuesday night. Ice accumulations are expected to be between a quarter and a half-inch between now and Wednesday morning in northeast Texas and McCurtain County in Oklahoma, this is where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. A Winter Weather Advisory extends east to Bowie and Cass counties in Texas, and all of southern Arkansas where ice accumulations will be lighter, generally less than a quarter-inch.

Potential ice accumulations through Wednesday morning

A cold rain for the rest of the ArkLaTex: If you’re not in one of the counties under the Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory you are looking at a cold rain this week. Rainfall accumulations will be light today, but steadier showers will develop Tuesday and Wednesday, with a final push of heavy rain Thursday. Rainfall accumulations along I-20 in Texas and Louisiana will approach 3 to 4 inches this week. Flooded roadways will be possible at times, and rises on lakes and rivers are expected later in the week. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s each day, and the cold air will keep any severe weather from occurring.

Potential rainfall this week

The rain will end late Thursday into Friday, and we will finally have a dry weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday, chilly to start the weekend, but warmer temperatures in the 60s return Sunday.