SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – How quickly we move from one season to the next. Just a few days ago it was over 90 degrees, and only a few days later we have a Freeze Warning going into effect for the entire ArkLaTex tonight.

Breezy and cooler today: Grab a jacket this morning as your sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s, with our far northern counties in Arkansas and Oklahoma in the 30s where we could see some early morning frost.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

High pressure is building north of the ArkLaTex today and this is squeezing the cold air down from Canada and into the southeast United States. High temperatures under all-day sunshine will be held in the low to mid-60s. These highs are about 15 degrees below average for the date

High fire danger Tuesday

We will also have a breezy north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour keeping it chilly throughout the day. The dry north breeze and very low humidity will lead to high fire danger across ArkLaTex today as well.

Freeze Warning 1 a.m. – 9 a.m. Wednesday

Freeze Warning tonight: A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. tonight. Clear skies and dying winds will allow our temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, with most areas reaching the 32-degree freezing mark early Wednesday morning. Make plans today to cover up your plants and any vegetation threatened by a freeze around your home.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

This would be one of the earliest freezes on record, as the average date of the first freeze is not until mid-November for most ArkLaTex locations.

Average first freeze dates

Chilly Fall air stays Wednesday, and warmer weather late this week: After the very cold start to our Wednesday morning we will struggle to make it back into the 60s tomorrow as we should have similar high temperatures with the wind relaxing and staying below 10 miles per hour. Dry weather is expected for the remainder of the week.

A warming trend will begin Thursday courtesy of our winds switching to the south and southwest. This will quickly boost highs back into the 70s Thursday, and into the 80s Friday through Sunday.

Dry weather is expected through the weekend with our next chance for rain arriving with a cold front early next week. Showers and storms are looking possible late Monday into Tuesday.