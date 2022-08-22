Heavy rain returned to the ArkLaTex late Sunday and Sunday night. The threat of more heavy rain will likely continue through at least Tuesday with a Flood Watch in effect for most of the area. The heaviest rain will shift to the south with rain chances then decreasing during the last half of the week.

The Flood Watch continues: More widespread showers and thunderstorms returned to the ArkLaTex Sunday evening and began a period of very heavy rain for our area. As of this writing, the heaviest rain has fallen over Northeast Texas where totals have surpassed 7” in a few spots. Most of the area has received at least 1-2 inches of rain. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the ArkLaTex that will be in effect through Tuesday.

More heavy rain: Futurecast shows that the threat of heavy rain will continue Monday night and Tuesday. It appears that the focus of the heavier downpours will shift to the south and east into parts of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. The areas of heavy rain will likely be most widespread Monday night and will gradually become more scattered in nature Tuesday. While rain will continue to be possible, the chance of rain will continue to gradually decrease through the rest of the week.

How much more rain? We will likely see big variations in rainfall amounts that will be reported in the next few days. The vast majority of the area will receive at least 1-3” of rain, but we will have pockets that could receive more than 6” of additional rain. You can see the locations that could see the heaviest rain as indicated by Futurecast. In situations like this with big differences in rainfall potential, it’s important not to take model forecasts too literally. The key word in these outlooks is potential. In other words, it’s looking likely that we will see 6 or more additional inches of rain somewhere in the ArkLaTex. As of right now, it appears that the heaviest additional rainfall will likely fall over the southern half of the area mainly near and south of Interstate 20.

Long-range outlook: We will continue to see the chance of rain in the ArkLaTex into next week. The rain will likely be much more isolated late this week and then increase once again by the beginning of next week. With all of this rain in the forecast, daytime temperatures will stay well below normal for this time of year. Highs later this week will warm back into the mid to upper 80s with 90 degrees possible in spots. We will likely stay in that range through most of next week. Overnight lows in the next ten days will likely stay close to normal in the low to middle 70s. Enjoy the big break from the heat!

As the heavy rain continues into the night, local law enforcement is standing by, ready to respond to any weather related emergencies. Officials say the rain in Natchitoches will last from 10:00 p.m. Monday to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. If it rains six to eight inches, deputies say I-49 and Hwy 6W will be one of the first places to flood. Louisiana 3191 is also an area likely to flood overnight. Police ask the public to drive safely and turn around if they see a flooded area of the road.