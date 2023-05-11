SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our final round of heavy rain will move across the ArkLaTex this morning, and there may be a few reports of flooding as a Flood Watch remains in effect through 1 p.m. this afternoon. This unsettled weather pattern with a chance of scattered daily thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.

Flood Watch until 1 p.m.

Periods of heavy rain early Thursday: The overnight thunderstorms did bring flooded roads in deep east Texas. These storms are moving into Louisiana, so the potential for flash flooding will be highest for areas near I-20 and I-49 in northwest Louisiana, including the Shreveport/Bossier metro through the late morning. The threat for hail, high wind, and tornadoes is low, but a strong storm can’t be ruled out in deep east Texas and Louisiana with the storms producing the heaviest rain this morning. Severe weather is looking unlikely for any additional storms that occur late this morning thorugh the afternoon.

Potential rainfall through sunset

There is a high likelihood we will see an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain on a path from Carthage, Waskom, Shreveport/Bossier to Minden which will trigger flooding of roads and low-lying areas.

Rainfall will gradually taper off this afternoon, and we will likely be partly to mostly cloudy in most areas between noon and sunset. A brief spotty shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out late in the day.

Current Futurecast Loop

Temperatures will feel similar to yesterday as rain will keep us in the low 70s for much of the morning, but once the rain ends high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s by the late afternoon.

Thursday afternoon expected high temperatures

Scattered afternoon storms Friday through Sunday: We will return to the pattern of mainly afternoon and evening storms Friday through Saturday. If you’re planning outdoor activities for the weekend, mornings will be dry and warm, with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Weekend highs will be in the upper 80s.

The wet weather shows some signs of easing early next week as a ‘cool front’ will drop our humidity and bring some drier air by Tuesday and Wednesday.