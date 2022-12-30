It has been a bit of a dreary Friday after a super-soaking Thursday and Thursday night. Despite the clouds today, your New Year’s eve and New Year’s Day are looking pretty good. We will see clouds hanging on but they will clear most of the area through Saturday. As I said yesterday, there will be no cold air coming our way. Morning low-temperature Saturday morning will be in the mid-40s to low 50s and the upper-40s to low 50s New Year’s morning. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70 and on New Year’s day either side of 70. This, of course, is well above normal.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

By Sunday night, the weather scene begins to quickly change. A quite potent system begins to take shape in the western U.S. and dives into the Desert Southwest. It will tap into the Pacific Ocean sucking in abundant moisture. Closer to home, a vigorous trough of low pressure develops to our northwest in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle area. We will definitely see abundant moisture surging into the ArkLaTex with quite gusty south winds Saturday into Sunday night. Temperatures will be well above normal. A low-level jet stream and a warm front late Sunday in the ArkLaTex will yield a trend for a few areas of rain and rumbles Sunday night.

Current Futurecast Loop

The entire scenario develops into a storm system that may spawn a severe weather event starting Monday through Monday night for much of the Central and Southern U.S. including the ArkLaTex. It appears that all modes of severe weather will be possible. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is number three out of five with five being the highest risk. By midweek, temperatures will take a dive to near normal for this time of year, and a rain-free forecast for the rest of the week and weekend.

Severe Storm Risk Monday