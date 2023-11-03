After a round of freezing mornings and chilly days, it’s back to Autumn. Our high pressure has moved east of the Arklatex and we will find a southerly flow which will lead to a very nice warm up. It will also bring in a moist flow from the Gulf of Mexico which will lead to higher humidity levels. But this should not be uncomfortable. On the other hand, temperatures will eventually climb to above-normal levels after today’s highs either side of 70°. In fact, afternoon high temperatures will be either side of 80° by next Monday into midweek. Morning low temperatures will be in the 40s over the weekend but rise into the low to mid-60s by midweek.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Next up will be a cold front that will move through our area late next week through next weekend. High and low temperatures will certainly drop behind that front but nowhere near what we just experienced. In addition, it appears that we will enter an extended period of wet weather by at least next Thursday and lasting off and on through at least the following weekend. So, enjoy a few days of fine fall weather before wet weather returns.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential