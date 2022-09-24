Today was filled with summer memories and summer-like heat. And this “fake summer” will last through Sunday before an Autumn chill works its way into the ArkLaTex.

A southwest surface flow will transport gulf moisture into our area with humidity on the rise. However, upper-level high pressure will keep the heat going for our area through the weekend before it gradually slides westward into the desert southwest. As this occurs, the door will be open for a strong cold front to slide into the ArkLaTex later this evening into Sunday. The jury is out on rainfall chances, but it appears that there is a chance of showers this evening along and north of Interstate 30 as the cold front pushes southward.

The front will continue to push southward and a very slight chance of rain could exist along and south of Interstate 20 through Sunday. And now, here is the best news yet. Northerly winds will usher in much cooler and drier air for the entire area by Sunday night into Monday. Morning low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s Monday and fall well into the low 50s as the week progresses. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s to start the new work week falling to either side of 80 by mid to late week.

This will have you grabbing a jacket before you leave your home next week.