Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Our next weather maker this morning is in West Texas. That system will move our way during the afternoon into the evening hours. It will move out of the area late this evening. Rain showers will increase from west to east as we go through the late morning into the afternoon. Rain will gradually end from west to east as we head into the evening hours. Rainfall totals appear to be about half an inch to 3/4 of an inch. The big question will be the falling temperatures in the far northern counties in the ArkLaTex. This would generally be McCurtain County in Southeast Oklahoma and the adjacent counties of Southwest Arkansas.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

If temperatures fall to near or below freezing, there could be sleet or snow showers developing. This will be monitored closely. The second treacherous development would be involving temperatures falling below freezing with wet roads. Bridges and overpasses could develop icing which could lead to treacherous travel conditions. This, too, will be monitored closely.

7 Day Forecast

By Tuesday through the rest of the seven day forecast, colder than normal temperatures will be found. It will feel more like winter than fall. Moisture will be limited with a flow from west to east with meager pacific moisture. At this time, there is some uncertainty as to weekend precipitation.