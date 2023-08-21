SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and dry summer will bring some of the highest wildfire danger we have had in years today. The heat will be relentless this week, with some signs of a pattern change and hopefully some relief by the weekend or next week.

Monday expected high temperatures

First things first, dangerous heat will persist today as high pressure remains centered north of the ArkLaTex keeping us very hot and dry. Temperatures will rise from the low 80s at sunrise, to highs of 101-108 degrees. Enough humidity is present to push our heat index over 110 degrees this afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect, try to limit your time outside after 10 a.m. and stay hydrated today.

Excessive Heat Warning Monday

Monday’s expected heat index temperatures

Breezy conditions are expected to develop at times, with wind gusting out of the east and southeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Texas and Louisiana. This is a rarity in the ArkLatex, and means wildfire danger is extremely high, and any fires that develop will be difficult to contain. Everyone in the warning is asked not to do any outdoor burning and welding, and to not throw cigarettes out of a car window.

Red Flag Warning Monday (extreme fire danger)

The strong ridge of high pressure will keep the hot and dry pattern going through Thursday. The only fly in the ointment is a tropical wave that may develop into a tropical depression today as it passes south of the ArkLaTex in the Gulf Of Mexico. The high is so strong it will likely steer this system west in the Gulf and keep any impacts away from us. It will bring rain to south Texas as it makes landfall sometime tonight or tomorrow.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Outlook

The heat may peak around Thursday when highs will wind up between 105-110 degrees. 110 degrees is the all-time hottest temperature ever reached in Shreveport/Bossier, and we may be on watch to tie or break that record Thursday.

When is the relief coming? This high will finally move west this weekend allowing a front to dip in by Sunday. This may finally break the 100-degree heat and give us a few days in the 90s either late in the weekend or early next week.