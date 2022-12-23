SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday, and ouch! Arctic air and a piercing north wind will combine to bring one of the coldest days you will ever experience in the ArkLaTex.

Forecast high temperatures Friday afternoon

Negative wind-chill temperatures this morning: No doubt if you have been outside you’re not in a hurry to go back out there today. Sunrise temperatures will be near or below 10 degrees in all areas. A breezy northwest wind is bringing wind-chill temperatures between 0 and -15 degrees.

It is likely wind-chill temperatures will stay negative until 9 a.m., with a single-digit wind chill through noon. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid-20s, but a steady 15-mile-per-hour northwest wind will hold wind-chill temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees this afternoon.

Use slider to adjust: Forecast wind chill at 9 a.m. (left) and 3 p.m. (right)

There have been many memorable weather events in the history of the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, but nobody will forget the Arctic chill at today’s game. If you are sitting in the bleachers this afternoon wear as many layers as possible.

Independence Bowl forecast

Current Futurecast Loop

No snow but the sun will shine down today: In addition to the very cold air it is desert dry outside and that will bring the sun out today. A few high-altitude cirrus clouds will pass through making it partly cloudy at times. While it is cold enough for snow, the lack of moisture in the air means no precipitation today.

Hard Freeze Warning until noon Saturday

Forecast low temperatures Friday night

The National Weather Service has extended the Hard Freeze Warning until noon Saturday: Low temperatures will dip into the teens tonight. We will likely warm a few degrees above freezing (32°) Saturday afternoon. Make sure you keep the outdoor pipes, faucets, and plants covered today. The wind will much lighter this weekend, but we will still have a slight wind chill to the temperatures through Christmas Day.

Christmas is shaping up to be partly cloudy and chilly. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s which is great for Santa and his reindeer. We will be happy to have temperatures back in the low 40s with light wind.

Christmas Day forecast

Warmer weather returns next week: It will stay relatively chilly and dry Monday and Tuesday before a warm front moves into the region next Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will return to the 60s by Wednesday. A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms returns next Thursday and Friday.