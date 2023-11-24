The rain ended across our area early this morning and clouds kept hanging on with some patchy dense fog. However, we will see afternoon sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the low 60s.

For your weekend there is yet another change coming. Your Saturday should be partly cloudy with temperatures around 60° for afternoon highs. But as we go into the overnight hours into Saturday, rain returns with a 70% chance Saturday night and a lingering 40% chance on your Sunday. Most of this should be rain Saturday night and showers on Sunday. It would not be surprising to hear a few rumbles. However, no severe weather is anticipated.

The new work week will be dry for the most part but there is a chance of rain returning once again by Thursday and a few storms possible next Friday. High temperatures will be either side of 60° through Sunday falling into the 50° range for Monday and climbing into the mid to upper 50s through Thursday. Morning low temperatures will be in the mid-40s Sunday falling into the mid-30s Monday and rebounding into the 40s on Thursday. It will be a workweek with plenty of below-normal temperatures. I know…it’s hard to please everyone…LOL!