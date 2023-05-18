SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a dry and warm Thursday for the ArkLaTex, with our next round of thunderstorms arriving late Friday afternoon into Friday night. There is a chance the storms will be strong to severe bringing a risk of high wind and hail.

Expected high temperatures Thursday

Warmer with humidity staying low today: We’ve had a few rogue rain showers develop overnight but those will end quickly with partly to mostly cloudy skies at sunrise. Expect early morning temperatures comfortably in the 60s, with more sunshine arriving by the late morning and eventually driving our high temperatures into the low to mid-80s. A light north breeze will hold the high humidity away for one more day.

Current Futurecast Loop

Cold front to bring possible strong to severe storms late Friday: A south breeze will return tonight and that will crank up the heat and humidity Friday, as highs will be in the low 90s. The increasing humidity will set the stage for rain late Friday, as a cold front ignites scattered thunderstorms late Friday afternoon.

Severe weather risk late Friday afternoon into Friday night

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire northern ArkLaTex surrounding I-30 in a ‘Slight Risk’ level 2 outlook for severe storms. The storms will arrive in these areas between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., allowing the storms to feed off the warmest air during the afternoon and early evening. Damaging wind gusts will the primary threat, but a few storms with quarter-sized hail will be possible. There won’t be much wind at the surface which means our tornado threat will be very low.

Temperatures will cool at sunset when the storms will arrive along the I-20 corridor and the remainder of east Texas and Louisiana. The loss of daytime heating will limit the severe weather threat in these areas, but a storm or two could maintain the threat of damaging wind gusts in this level 1 ‘Marginal Risk’ zone between sunset and midnight.

Rainfall accumulations will be less than a half inch in most areas, but where the strongest storms occur isolated amounts between 1 to 2 inches will be possible, with a low threat of any flash flooding.

Potential rainfall late Friday into early Saturday a.m.

The weekend will be dry and comfortable: With the exception of any lingering showers early Saturday morning, a pleasant and mostly dry weekend is expected. Humidity will again drop as a north breeze settles in behind the cold front. Weekend morning temperatures will be on the cool side, with warm and pleasant afternoons in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

The dry weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of scattered showers and storms returning by Wednesday.