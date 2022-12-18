TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet.

East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature drop.

“I work outside. I love being outside, and I am ready for it to be gone,” he said.

While East Texans think it’s bad now, eastern states are getting hit with inches and inches of snow.

Britanny Wakeham, of Tyler, explains she is over these changing temperatures.

“Tired, I am tired of going from air conditioner to heater every day,” she said.

Wakeham mentioned this cold weather isn’t working out for this year’s Christmas gifts.

“We bought my son a dirt bike, and with the colder weather, he won’t be able to ride it or learn how to ride it with being so cold,” said Wakeham.

Now that the fall temperatures from earlier this month are gone, Tompkins said this winter chill affects his day-to-day life, from taking care of his pets to his landscaping job.

“It’s really a job taking care of them and working and just everything we got to do,” said Tompkins.

He is hoping to avoid bad winter weather this season.

“I don’t want snow. I got too many things to do to mess around in the snow,” said Tompkins.