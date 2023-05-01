The weekend ended with the return of some sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Expect several more days of sun with a warming trend. The threat of rain will return Friday and could stick around through much of next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Quiet weather continues: The workweek began where the weekend left off today with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Expect three more days of sunshine with a warming trend. It will be rather cool once again Monday night as lows will dip into the lower 50s under a mostly clear sky. We will likely be pretty close to normal Tuesday as daytime highs will warm into the lower 80 over most of the area.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that the dry weather will continue with a mostly clear sky tonight. Expect lots of sunshine to return Tuesday. We will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Tuesday night and lots of sunshine once again Wednesday. The dry air that has settled into the ArkLaTex over the past couple of days will begin to be replaced Thursday when the wind shifts around to the southeast. Moisture will then begin to arrive from the Gulf of Mexico resulting in more humidity and our next period of potential rain that will begin Friday.

Get ready for another rainy period: Once the moisture returns from the gulf, it appears that it will hang around for a while. Most long-range models show the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the upcoming weekend and much of next week. As far as severe weather goes, some models are pointing at a batch of upper-level energy that could bring some strong to severe storms Sunday. Another decent system could bring a severe weather threat during the last half of next week.



10-day rain potential: A blend of long-range models shows that rainfall potential during the next ten days should be close to normal. As of right now, it appears that most of the area could receive ten-day rainfall totals of 1.5 to close to 2″. During the first half of May, we average about 1.7” of rain during a ten-day period. Given that most of the rain in this outlook is in the last half of the period, expect some fine-tuning of these numbers in the coming days.