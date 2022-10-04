While we likely won’t see any rain anytime soon around the ArkLaTex, there is a chance on the distant horizon. Temperatures will be warming up for the next few days and then will cool down again just in time for the weekend.

High temperatures so far today

A brief warm-up: Temperatures Tuesday began at levels that were once again below normal with lows in the low to middle 50s. Tuesday afternoon temperatures have returned to more normal levels in the middle 80s. Look for a brief warm-up over the next few days. We will likely begin Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 50s and then warm into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. The warmest day of the week will likely be Thursday. Lows Thursday morning once again be in the mid to upper 50s. We will likely see daytime highs Thursday afternoon near 90 degrees. This taste of summer heat likely won’t last long. Cooler air will return by the weekend as daytime highs retreat to the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Still no rain: Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. We will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, a clear sky Wednesday night, and lots of sunshine again Thursday. The reason for our extended period of dry weather is a persistent wind out of the north to northeast. This will likely continue through the weekend. The wind will finally shift around to the southeast by the first half of next week this will bring a gradual increase in the humidity setting the stage for a chance of rain next Wednesday night and Thursday as a cold front moves through the area.

Futurecast updated every hour

How much rain next week? Most long-range models are now indicating that we will see some rain next week. The problem is that we have a pretty good variation on how much could be on the way. Models are almost evenly split on rainfall potential with amounts ranging from very little to two to four inches. There is still a great deal of uncertainty given the model variation, but most of the area stands a good chance of receiving at least 1/2″ of rain.

A tropical threat from the Caribbean: We will be taking a break from any threats in the tropics for most of the next week. It is possible that we could see a tropical depression form over the extreme southern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center indicates that we have a high chance that this depression will develop in the next five days. Long-range models show that this system will likely head to Central America. It is possible that it could make it into the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week. Stay Tuned!