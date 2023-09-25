Much of the ArkLaTex received two to over four inches of rain over the weekend. The chance of rain will likely end Monday night. We will settle back into a very warm and dry weather pattern this week. The dry weather will continue through most of next week.

Stormy period comes to an end: Thunderstorms rolled through the ArkLaTex Sunday and Sunday night bringing strong winds and heavy rain. There were numerous reports of downed trees resulting in power outages. Thunderstorms have been less numerous over most of the area on Monday as they have shifted to the south. Expect this trend to continue. Futurecast shows a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night mainly over the southern half of the area in NW LA and E TX south of I-20. Expect some sunshine to mix in with the clouds on Tuesday. An isolated shower cannot be totally ruled out but is very unlikely. We will then likely see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night and plenty of sunshine over the ArkLaTex on Wednesday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Above-normal temperatures return: With the rain ending and sunshine returning, above-normal temperatures will likely also return. Expect lows Tuesday morning to begin in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs on Tuesday will warm into the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the week will likely be even warmer as highs eventually return to the low 90s and lows warm in to the upper 60s. Normal lows this time of year are in the low to middle 60s and normal highs are in the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Another extended period of dry weather: As I mentioned above most of this week is looking dry around the ArkLaTex. Long-range models show that we will likely see this dry weather pattern linger through most of next week. This is not good news for the drought conditions that exist over the area. While this weekend’s rain did help, the lack of rain over the next few weeks could eliminate whatever drought relief the heavy rains brought. Stay tuned!

Climate fact: This past Saturday, the high temperature in Shreveport made it to 101. This is the fourth latest 100-degree day recorded in Shreveport since 1874. The latest date was September 29 in both 1953 and 2011.