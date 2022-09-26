Much drier air has invaded the ArkLaTex behind Sunday’s cold front. It will likely stick around through all of next week. Temperatures will mainly be below normal for this time of year during most of this week. Ian will threaten the Florida gulf coast.

The heat is gone, for now: After experiencing highs in the 90s through all of last week, we will experience a nice break from the heat for pretty much all of this week. Lows Monday morning ranged from the 50s over the northern edge of the area to the upper 60s to lower 70s over the south. All of the ArkLaTex will dip into the 50s Monday night. Daytime highs Monday climbed into the low to middle 80s. We will likely see similar temperatures Tuesday.

The dry weather continues: Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Monday night and lots of sunshine over the ArkLaTex Tuesday. The wind will stay out of the north to northeast pretty much all week. This will prevent any invasion of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That means that we will not see any rain this week as the clear nights and sunny days stick around through this weekend.

Futurecast updated every hour

Ian heading to Florida: Ian became a hurricane Monday morning just west of the Cayman Islands and continues to move towards the NNW. The storm will rapidly strengthen over the next few days as it enters the SE Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a dangerous Category 4 storm as it tracks just west of the Florida coast. By Wednesday night it will pass very close to Tampa. Ian will likely then move into northern Florida Thursday night. This path means that we will likely not see any impacts from Ian in the ArkLaTex.

Not quite done with the heat: While we will likely see a week of pleasant temperatures in the ArkLaTex, that doesn’t mean that our days of seeing highs in the 90s are over. Next week will likely see the return of above-normal temperatures as lows will warm into the low to middle 60s and daytime highs return to the upper 80s to lower 90s. This is not surprising since on average, our last day of seeing a high at 90 and above in Shreveport is October 2nd. Long-range models do indicate that our last taste of 90-degree heat could come later than normal. Stay tuned!