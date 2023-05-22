SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A drier weather pattern will take over for much of the upcoming week. Temperatures will be near or slightly above average, with relatively low humidity through Memorial Day weekend.

Weather pattern for the week ahead

Warmer temperatures arrive today: We had a lot of clouds around over the weekend which kept our temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. High pressure will build today, funneling drier air into the ArkLaTex bringing mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day. A light north breeze will keep our humidity low, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Overall, a comfortable start to the week.

Current Futurecast Loop

Scattered thunderstorms return Wednesday: The pattern of 60 degree mornings with daytime highs in the 80s is expected each day through Friday. The only day that may bring a few cooling showers and thunderstorms will be Wednedsay. A small disturbance will move across the region bringing a slight chance of showers and storms Wednedsay afternoon into Wednesday evening. Severe weather is not expected.

Heat ramps up late in Memorial Day weekend: Highs will remain in the 80s with a north breeze keeping our humidity at low and pleasant levels through early in the wekeend. Once a south wind returns late in the weekend we are likely to tap into the late Spring heat as highs will be in the low 90s around Sunday and Memorial Day.