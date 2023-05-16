Slightly drier air will settle into the ArkLaTex for the next few days with near-normal temperatures. Another cold front could bring some storms to the area Friday night into Saturday. Most of next week is still looking rather dry.

More normal temperatures: A cold front is moving through the ArkLaTex and has triggered some scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Once the sun goes down Tuesday evening, these storms should quickly weaken. In the wake of the front, some slightly drier air will move into the area. Lows Wednesday morning should ease into the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Wednesday will likely be in the lower to middle 80s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast: Futurecast shows the showers and thunderstorms ending Tuesday evening. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night. Expect quite a few clouds to mix in with some sunshine Wednesday. While most of the area will stay dry. A brief shower can’t totally be ruled out. Clouds will likely decrease over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and sunshine will return Thursday. We will likely stay dry until our next cold front moves into the area Friday night.

Current Futurecast Loop

Friday night severe? The Storm Prediction Center indicates that storms that develop to our north and west Friday afternoon could pose a risk of severe weather in our area as they move in Friday night. If we have any severe weather issues, damaging wind will likely be our biggest concern.

Rainfall Potential: Rainfall totals from Friday night’s front will likely not be nearly as heavy as we have seen over the past few weeks. The rain will be heaviest over the NW part of the area where amounts could surpass 1”. Amounts will probably decrease as you look southeast as most of E TX and NW LA will see amounts below ½”.

Long-range outlook: Our long-range outlook for next week is still looking mainly dry. Models are now hinting at a slight chance of rain Monday and Monday night, and again late next week. The 10-day periods will begin with highs in the low to middle 80s. We will likely warm up to near 90 by Friday, cool to the low 80s this weekend, and then warm again to the upper 80s to near 90s by the end of next week. Lows during the next ten days will likely stay in the 60s.