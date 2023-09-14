It looks like our period of cloudy, cooler, and somewhat soggy weather is about to end. Rain will decrease around the ArkLaTex Thursday night and Friday with some sunshine returning. This weekend and most of next week will be dry and somewhat hot.

Current 1-hour radar loop

Less rain and more sun: Scattered areas of rain returned to the ArkLaTex Thursday. This rain has been slowly decreasing Thursday afternoon and will likely continue to do so Thursday night. Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night. Friday will begin with lots of clouds. Those clouds will gradually decrease from north to south during the day. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry Friday with a little rain possible over the southern edge of the area. The decrease in clouds will continue Friday night and we will see plenty of sunshine over the ArkLaTex this weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Normal temperatures return: Temperatures Thursday have again struggled to warm much thanks to the clouds and scattered areas of rain. This will likely change in the coming days. Temperatures Thursday night will likely be pretty close to normal as we settle into the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs on Friday will be warmer as we will likely return to the mid to upper 80s. A few locations could see 90 degrees. This warming trend will continue this weekend and early next week. Highs this weekend will warm into the lower 90s. We will likely see some middle 90s in spots by the middle of next week.

Questions for next week: There is some uncertainty as to whether we will see much rain next week. Most models show that we could see a little rain late in the week. It’s also possible that we could see some more rain as soon as next Wednesday. So it appears that we will see some rain at some point during the last half of next week. The biggest question remains when that rain will come. Rain or no rain, we likely won’t see much change in temperatures as highs late next week will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows will warm to the mid to upper 60s.

10-day rainfall: With this week’s rain chances drying up so to speak, we are now starting to get a sense on how much rain we could see next week. Right now it doesn’t look like much as a blend of models that goes through next weekend shows that 10-day totals over pretty much all of the area will be ½” or less. This is not good news as we normally receive around 1” or rain during such a period in late September. Fingers crossed that these numbers go up.