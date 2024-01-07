We are looking at a stormy Monday with gusty winds followed by a very windy Tuesday which will see quite a drop in temperatures! But another storm system arrives by late in the work week with the coldest temperatures so far this year.

Sunday was outstanding but a potent storm system is brewing well to our west. A trough of low pressure along with an attendant cold front will quickly strengthen near the Texas panhandle. As of now, there is a Marginal Risk (the lowest risk) of severe storms on Monday from near I-30 and southward. This will be closely monitored. Rain and a few storms should develop prior to dawn over the ArkLaTex with very heavy rain possible through your Monday before decreasing overnight as the storm system moves east of our area. Another notable weather event will unfold Monday into Tuesday. The wind Monday will likely be 20 to 30 miles mph with gusts near 40 mph. The Tuesday wind will be much the same!

Current Futurecast Loop

Severe Storm Risk Monday

Wind Advisory Monday

There will be a chill behind this system. Low temperatures Tuesday will be from near 30° north to the mid-30s for much of the rest of the ArkLaTex. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to get through the 40s to near 50°. Wednesday temperatures, with some sunshine, will start off in the 20s with a few teens far north and wind up in the 50s to near 60° south. But WAIT! Another potent storm system will yield another “rain and rumbles event” from Thursday night into Friday. The main culprit, though, will be plummeting temperatures that “could” yield wintry precipitation. It will be monitored closely.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Futurecast Rainfall Potential