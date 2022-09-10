Current Futurecast Loop

This may have been the last day of rain with a long string of sunny days ahead. But there is some good news. The low-pressure system that moved northwest across our region pumped in moisture which contributed to the rain. However, this area of low pressure that visited, not once but twice, will be trounced by a strong trough of low pressure as it swings eastward through the Midwest. In addition, there will be a strong cold front that will blast through the ArkLaTex during the late day Sunday.

Isolated rain showers may develop along the front south of Interstate 30. However, the cooling benefits of this front will lag behind until Monday. A brief taste of Autumn will be found by Monday and especially Tuesday morning. Due to the dry air, morning lows will be quite cool next week.

But remember, dry air heats up easily so most of next week will see afternoon highs on either side of 90° but humidity levels will be rather low so it will not be as muggy. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s with Tuesday morning the coolest with upper 50s north to low 60s south in our area.

Enjoy it while it lasts but be ready for very warm and dry afternoons as we move through the coming week. And, take heart. Autumn starts September 22, 2022.