More near-all-time record heat is possible later this week

Temperatures in Shreveport over the past few days have flirted with all-time record highs. The heat has eased a little with a depression likely forming in the Gulf but will increase again during the last half of this week. The heat should ease again with a small chance of rain by early next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A VERY small heat break: Friday and this weekend temperatures over much of the ArkLaTex flirted with all-time record highs. The highest temperature ever recorded in Shreveport occurred on August 18, 1909, when the thermometer reached 110 degrees. Friday and Saturday the high in Shreveport fell just short at 109 degrees. The high Sunday was 107 degrees. So far, this is the second hottest August on record in Shreveport. Second only to that brutal August of 2011. We will see the heat ease but only a little Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will begin in the 70s and low 80s. Daytime highs will likely be in the range of 100 to 106. You will need to continue to be mindful of the potential health impacts of the heat as the heat index could once again approach 110 over much of the area.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A Tropical Depression in the Gulf and still no rain: Tropical Depression NINE has developed in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will likely track across the middle of the Gulf and will likely become Tropical Storm Harold before making landfall over extreme southern Texas early Tuesday. Unfortunately, this track means that its impact on our weather will be minimal. Its presence is probably why the heat will be briefly easing a little.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see a clear to partly cloudy sky Monday night and more clouds mixing in with the sunshine Tuesday. Unfortunately, any rain from the Gulf disturbance will likely stay well to the south of our area. Once this system moves inland, we will likely then see the heat reintensify to close this week with the dry weather continuing.

Current Futurecast Loop

Could all-time record heat be ahead of us? The large area of upper-level high pressure that has caused the extreme heat during the past month is now centered to our north. It will gradually move south in the coming days and should settle very close to our area by the last half of this week. It is possible that we could see temperatures near 110 degrees as this happens. The hottest days of this week will probably be Thursday and Friday with highs of 108 to 110 possible.

That extreme heat will be followed by a little good news. The upper ridge will move west this weekend. This will allow the heat to once again ease slightly. Next week will likely begin with highs near 100 and lows in the mid to upper 70s. While I can’t totally rule out a little rain during this time, I’m not expecting much.

10 more days of NO rain? A few of the long-range models show that we could see some rain early next week. These show amounts of ¼” or less from now through next Thursday. The blend of long-range models continues to show that all of the ArkLaTex could stay totally dry during this time. This blend has been extremely ‘pessimistic’ with any prospect of rain this month. That has proven to be very accurate. With the dry weather staying in the forecast, it will continue to be very easy for fires to begin and spread across most of the ArkLaTex. Most of the area remains under a burn ban. Also, remember that it is so dry that the smallest spark can lead to big fire problems. That being said, let’s hope that the model blends ‘pessimism’ is wrong and we get some much need rain. Stay tuned!