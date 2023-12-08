SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All eyes are on the much anticipated cold front that will roll through the ArkLaTex Saturday. Strong to severe storms remain possible with the strongest storms over the eastern edge of the area. Cooler air and sunshine return Sunday.

Severe weather Saturday? The Storm Prediction Center continues to indicate that severe weather will be possible for much of the ArkLaTex. Today’s runs of all of the hi-res models are painting a more optimistic picture. During last night’s late newscasts, I pointed out the difference in the hi-res models. Futurecast indicated that the worst of the storms would be east of the ArkLaTex. The other models show the storms becoming severe before reaching Shreveport. Today’s model runs have trended toward last night’s Futurecast scenario. That doesn’t mean that we are out of the woods, just that there is good model agreement that the strongest storms will be east of Shreveport and Texarkana and possibly east of the entire ArkLaTex. This afternoon’s run of the HRRR model is coming in as I write this and it is painting an even drier scenario for our area. Let’s hope this model trend continues.

Severe weather outlook for the week ahead

Futurecast remains consistent: Futurecast shows pretty much the same thing it did yesterday and last night. Last night it showed some storms would be possible along the northern edge of the area. Other models didn’t. Today it continues with the chance of a few strong storms over the northern edge of the area from 9 pm to 1 am. The rest of the ArkLaTex will only see a slight chance of light rain. Saturday will begin with a cloudy sky and some rather windy conditions. The front should be close to Shreveport by midday and showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop. This activity will slowly strengthen during the afternoon and exit our area late in the afternoon. The big question is will these storms strengthen to severe limits before moving out of our area. IF Futurecast is correct, the answer very well could be no. Saturday night will begin with a few scattered t’showers over the eastern edge of the area. This will move out and the clouds will soon follow giving way to a clear sky late Saturday night. Sunshine will return to the area on Sunday and stick around through the middle of next week.

Current Futurecast Loop

Saturday Severe Threats: IF (that is a big IF at this point) we experience severe weather on Saturday, all severe weather threats will be possible mainly over the eastern half of the area. Wind and hail will be our biggest concern. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Rain potential: Based on the latest model information, Saturday rainfall could be rather limited. Futurecast shows that most of the area will receive less than 1/10”. The storms that are possible tonight over the northern edge of the area could leave behind a quick inch or two.

Mild next week: Cooler air will settle back into the ArkLaTex from Sunday through all of next week. Daytime highs will retreat to the 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will fall back into the 30s and lower 40s. The coldest night will likely be Sunday night when temperatures fall to near freezing and below. 20s will be possible over parts of the area. Most of next week will be dry with another chance of mainly showers next Friday and Friday night. Check back for a live update this evening at 8:30 pm. This will provide our first look at this evening’s model runs. Again, the news is better today. Let’s hope it continues.