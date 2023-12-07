SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warming trend that began today in the AkLaTex will continue into the weekend ahead of a strong cold front. Storms are still looking likely for most of the area. Severe weather will be possible especially the farther east you live.

Severe weather Saturday? The Storm Prediction Center continues to indicate that severe weather will be possible for much of the ArkLaTex. All severe weather threats including strong wind, large hail, and a tornado or two will be possible. The threat looks highest over the eastern half of the area where the storms arrive later Saturday afternoon.

Current Futurecast Loop

Clouds return Friday: Futurecast shows that clouds will increase over our area Thursday night and will linger through Friday. Most of the area will stay dry with only a very small chance for a spotty shower, especially over the eastern part of the area. Most of Friday night will be dry with a chance for a few showers over the northern half of the area closer to the arrival of a strong cold front. This front will move through the area on Saturday. As of right now, it appears that the front will be close to Shreveport by midday. Storms will begin to increase early Saturday afternoon along the front and gradually move east. These strengthening storms will begin to pose an increasingly severe weather threat during the afternoon. This threat will end for most of the area by sunset. What’s left of any rain will end Saturday afternoon and clouds will move out Saturday night. Expect the return of sunshine and much cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Futurecast shows the biggest severe threat Saturday COULD be to our east. This is not set in stone!

Saturday Severe Threats: Once the storms get going they will begin to bring the threat of 40-60 mph wind gusts. Below is a snapshot of the hail and tornado threats from Futurecast during the afternoon. This very latest run of the model shows that most of any threat COULD be to the east of our area. Keep in mind that this is only one model, other models show these threats possible over the eastern half of our area.

How much rain? The hi-res version of Futurecast is somewhat bearish on rainfall potential. It’s shows that amounts could be well below ½” for pretty much all of the area. The model does show a few storms Friday night over the extreme northern edge of the area that could increase the totals there.

Mild next week: Cooler air will settle back into the ArkLaTex from Sunday through all of next week. Daytime highs will retreat to the 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will fall back into the 30s and lower 40s. The coldest night will likely be Sunday night when temperatures fall to near freezing and below. 20s will be possible over parts of the area. So far, temperatures have not hit freezing at the Shreveport Regional Airport. Most of next week will be dry with another chance of showers and thunderstorms at the beginning of next weekend.