SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A few more clouds and pleasant temperatures are expected today. Our focus continues to be the potential severe weather threat arriving with a strong cold front on Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s at sunrise with mid and high-altitude clouds arriving today to give us a partly cloudy look between sunrise and sunset. High temperatures will be cool but pleasant in the mid-60s, with a light south breeze of 10 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

Clouds will increase tonight and tomorrow as a warm front moves across the region. This will bring a chance of lightly scattered showers on Friday. This warm front will stall near the I-30 corridor Friday night triggering a few thunderstorms overnight that could result in large hail. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a level 1 ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook for the northern ArkLaTex during the overnight period.

The higher threat of severe weather will arrive on Saturday. Ongoing rain and storms Saturday morning may limit the potential for severe weather in many areas, but if the ingredients and warm air can build, scattered storms capable of damaging wind or large hail may develop by the late morning or afternoon. The SPC has a higher level 2 ‘slight risk’ outlook for the region on Saturday. The tornado threat will be higher to our east, but we can’t rule out a brief tornado.

Rain will end Saturday evening with a cooler airmass arriving Saturday night into Sunday. We will end the weekend with sunshine, but a breezy and cool Sunday with highs in the 50s.