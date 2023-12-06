SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cooler air has returned to the ArkLaTex, but it won’t be here long. Warm and more moist air will gradually begin moving into the ArkLaTex over the next few days leading up to a Saturday cold front that could trigger some strong to severe storms.

Warming trend begins: Temperatures on Wednesday have been a bit cooler as temperatures have struggled to make it into the upper 50s to lower 60s. This cooling trend will end on Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will likely begin in the 30s and lower 40s. Daytime highs will warm back into the mid to upper 60s over most of the area. Despite the return of some clouds on Friday, we will likely see highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Moisture returns: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see a mostly clear sky around the area Wednesday night. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky during the day on Thursday. With the wind increasing out of the south on Thursday, moisture will begin returning from the Gulf of Mexico. This will result in an increase in clouds on Thursday night and a mostly cloudy sky on Friday. We could have enough moisture in place on Friday to allow a few scattered showers to form. Right now it appears that this development will occur over the southern half of the area. Most of Friday night will be dry with a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm over the northern part of the area. A strong cold front will move across the ArkLaTex on Saturday bringing the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Severe weather Saturday? It still appears that strong to severe storms will be possible on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center still has most of the ArkLaTex in a slight risk area. This means that any severe weather reports will be rather scattered. It still appears that all severe weather threats will be possible including a tornado or two. The one thing that we will have going for us on Saturday is timing. Futurecast shows the cold front arriving in Shreveport during the middle of the day. The storms will start to intensify at this time and will likely be at their strongest as they exit the eastern part of the area on Saturday afternoon. This is where the severe weather threat will be highest based on the current expected scenario. Keep in mind that we are still a few days away from this event. More details on the timing and placement of the strongest storms will become more apparent in the coming days.

How much rain? The blend of long-range models continues to show some rather limited rainfall potential with amounts around the area at around ½”. Futurecast shows the heaviest rains of 1/2 to 1″ over the SE half of the area.

Cooler next week: Cooler air will settle back into the ArkLaTex from Sunday through all of next week. Daytime highs will retreat to the 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will fall back into the 30s and lower 40s. Most of next week will be dry. We could have a slight chance of rain on Wednesday night and a second chance next Thursday night and Friday.