SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cool and sunny Wednesday in the ArkLaTex. Warmer temperatures are expected to return on Thursday and Friday, and a cold front arriving Saturday could bring severe storms to the region.

For today, temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s and will be noticeably cooler throughout the day as a dry cold front has moved through. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, about a 10-degree drop from yesterday. Wind will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Expect a few more clouds to arrive Thursday, it will be a partly cloudy and pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will warm into the low 70s Friday, as warm and muggy air builds ahead of the strong cold front arriving Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to monitor the area for potential severe weather as this cold front arrives Saturday morning through the afternoon. Wind and hail will be possible, but a high amount of wind shear will bring a favorable environment for tornadoes to develop. The main window for severe weather appears to be the morning through the afternoon, so hold off on scheduling any outdoor plans on Saturday.

The timing of this system remains highly uncertain, and a shift in the timing a few hours in either direction could have large implications. An earlier arrival of the front on Saturday morning would give less time for warm air to build and limit the severe weather threat. A later arrival of the front would give the warm air and severe weather ingredients more time to build. This uncertainty makes it important to keep up with the forecast for the remainder of the week as the finer details come into focus.

The severe weather threat will end Saturday evening with colder air settling in Saturday night. Sunday will be dry with highs dipping into the 50s.